Local community hosts Tour de Donut

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – People from over 30 states will come together in one spot in the Miami Valley for a biking event.

The Tour de Donut Bicycle Challenge will take place Saturday, 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Troy.

Friday, September 15 is the Rock the Bike Music Festival where bike participants can pick up an information packet and people can enjoy entertainment, food trucks, a farmers market, kid activities and more.

Before the race starts, the Troy High School band will play the National Anthem and the Troy WACO bi-planes will fly-over the area.

