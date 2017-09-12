Ohio colleges ranked on U.S. News 2018 best colleges

University of Dayton, Campus, Dayton, UD
University of Dayton (Photo: Provided by University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Some local Ohio universities made the grade on the top 311 schools on the National University Rankings from U.S. News.

The Ohio schools that made the list:

  • Miami University, tied for 78
  • Ohio State University, tied for 54
  • University of Dayton, tied for 124
  • University of Cincinnati, tied for 133

Other schools like Cedarville University and Wittenburg University were ranked for specialized categories:

Cedarville University was ranked number one for school of veterans and Wittenburg University was ranked 158 on the National Liberal Arts list.

You can read the full list of universities on the National University Rankings here.

