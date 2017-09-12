Police: Truck driver cited after load falls off on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic on I-75 northbound came to a stop for about three hours Monday night after a midnight truck driver was cited for failing to control the semi truck with a load shifting and falling off of the truck.

2 NEWS obtained the copy of the traffic crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Monday and learned the driver lost control of the truck as it was curving down the ramp on the highway just before exit 54 B.

According to the crash report, Dayton Police officers arrived at the scene around 9:20 p.m. Monday night where they saw the part of the truck’s steel coil load unraveling to the far left lane of the highway.

The crash report also said the driver was carrying a load weighing more than 26,000 pounds in a flat bed truck and the steel binders and chains holding the load together scattered on the highway.

Police said there were no injuries and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this incident.

