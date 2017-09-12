Preble County stabbing suspect indicted on 18 counts

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who led authorities on a chase after allegedly stabbing someone is facing multiple indictments in Preble County.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted McClellan on 18 counts.

McClellan was indicted for:

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Kidnapping (2 counts)

Aggravated Robbery (2 counts)

Robbery (2 counts)

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Escape (1 count)

Theft (1 count)

Petty Theft (1 count)

Aggravated Burglary (1 count)

Burglary (1 count)

Abduction (1 count)

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (1 count)

Tampering with Evidence (1 count)

Authorities arrested McClellan on Friday in Montgomery County.

Trotwood Chief of Police Erik Wilson said Friday around 10:15 police in Trotwood were looking for a stolen vehicle and found it in a Lowe’s parking lot.

The officer tried to stop the car when it fled west on Shiloh Springs Road and onto Seybold Road where the suspect drove behind a farmhouse and into a corn field.

You can watch the police dashboard camera here:

Wilson said a perimeter was quickly set up and the suspect was boxed in. The Montgomery County SWAT Team was called in and they found the suspect along a tree line.

McClellan did not have any weapons with him when police took him into custody.

He escaped from custody Thursday night and that’s when police went looking for the man who is suspected of a stabbing and robbery Friday morning.

Police from Brookville, Clayton, Englewood, Dayton and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office found McClellan.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says a man suffered serious injuries after being attacked in his home on Friday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 4300 block of Cemetery Road, west of Eaton.

Authorities say McClellan is the suspected attacker.

The sheriff’s office says McClellan escaped custody Thursday night after being arrested by Eaton Police on outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a stab wound at the corner of U.S. 35 and Cemetery Road around 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as a 63-year-old man. He was taken to the Preble County ER, before being airlifted to Kettering Medical Center by MedFlight with serious injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as McClellan, went to the man’s house and knocked on the door.

When the man answered, the suspect forced his way inside and stabbed the victim.

The suspect tied the victim up and fled the scene in the victim’s car. The suspect stole three handguns and the victim’s cell phone as well.

Authorities also arrested McClellan’s wife in relation to his arrest. Angela McClellan is being held without bond in the Preble County Jail on an Obstruction of Justice charge.