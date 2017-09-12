Prosecutors to consider charges in Australian woman’s death

Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau, center, stands with police inspector Michael Kjos, left, and assistant chief Medaria Arradondo during a news conference Thursday, July 20, 2017, Minneapolis. It was the first time she appeared publicly since the police shooting death of Justine Damond on Saturday. (Maria Alejandra Cardona/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The case of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in July has been handed to prosecutors for possible charges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that they have finished their investigation into Officer Mohamed Noor and have turned the case over to prosecutors for review.

Noor fatally shot 40-year-old Justine Damond on July 15 after she called to 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

READ MORE: Minneapolis police chief resigns after shooting by officer

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has said he expects to decide on charges before the end of the year.

During a meeting with Minneapolis residents Sunday, Freeman said the shooting of Damond “didn’t have to happen.”

Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, has told investigators that Harrity was startled by a loud noise shortly before Damond appeared at the window of the police cruiser and Noor fired.

