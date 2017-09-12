Red Cross offering training for hurricane relief

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Cross is once again training volunteers to help with the aftermath of hurricanes.

The Red Cross office in Troy is offering a second training session Tuesday to prep volunteers.

The Northern Miami Valley Red Cross is calling the training “Zero to Hero.” It includes several fast-track courses to teach crisis response tactics. Volunteers will learn how to work in emergency shelters and how to handle supply distribution.

Those who complete the training will be eligible to deploy to the areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The sessions are happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Troy office on Barnhart Road. All training is free to volunteers.