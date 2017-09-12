Red Cross offering training for hurricane relief

By Published:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Cross is once again training volunteers to help with the aftermath of hurricanes.

The Red Cross office in Troy is offering a second training session Tuesday to prep volunteers.

The Northern Miami Valley Red Cross is calling the training “Zero to Hero.” It includes several fast-track courses to teach crisis response tactics. Volunteers will learn how to work in emergency shelters and how to handle supply distribution.

Those who complete the training will be eligible to deploy to the areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The sessions are happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Troy office on Barnhart Road. All training is free to volunteers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s