Retail store to host donation event

By Published:
Photo provided by Maggie Baum

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  A store at the Fairfield Commons Mall is hosting a donation event where customers can receive three free coupons for every item donated to Goodwill.

Elder-Beerman is encouraging customers to donate to Goodwill Wednesday where participants can get coupons to shop at Elder-Beerman for up to 30 percent off clothing, shoes, accessories for woman and up to 15 percent off cosmetics, fragrances and home items for the

Elder Beerman’s Stuff the Truck event is Wednesday, September 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Photo provided by Maggie Baum

Acceptable donations are listed below:

  • Accessories
  • Children’s clothing
  • Household textiles
  • Luggage
  • Men’s clothing
  • Shoes
  • Women’s clothing

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s