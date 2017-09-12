Retail store to host donation event

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A store at the Fairfield Commons Mall is hosting a donation event where customers can receive three free coupons for every item donated to Goodwill.

Elder-Beerman is encouraging customers to donate to Goodwill Wednesday where participants can get coupons to shop at Elder-Beerman for up to 30 percent off clothing, shoes, accessories for woman and up to 15 percent off cosmetics, fragrances and home items for the

Elder Beerman’s Stuff the Truck event is Wednesday, September 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Acceptable donations are listed below:

Accessories

Children’s clothing

Household textiles

Luggage

Men’s clothing

Shoes

Women’s clothing