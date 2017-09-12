Sheriff’s office confirms 3 dead after semi crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirms three people have died after a semi truck crash Tuesday.

Three cars were involved in the semi truck crash, two cars are shown at the side of the road and one car is completely flipped upside down.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 725 and U.S. 127 in Camden where multiple agencies blocked the road.

Police are not releasing any names at this time and they have not said if weather was a factor in this crash.

