Whole Foods

Seven Sacred Species Salad with Wheat Berries, Barley, Olives, Figs, Dates, Grapes, and Pomegranate

Yields: 8 to 10 servings

 

Dressing:

½ cup Balsamic Vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon mustard powder

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

 

Salad:

¾ cup wheat berries

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup pearl barley

½ cup dates, chopped

½ cup figs, chopped

1 cup white or red grapes, halved

1 small red onion, chopped fine

5 scallions (green onions), sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, minced fine

1 cup parsley, basil, or cilantro chopped

1 cup olives, chopped

½ cup pomegranate seeds

2 handfuls of salad greens

1 cup feta or goat cheese, crumbled (optional)

 

Method:

  1. Stir the balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, mustard powder, and salt and pepper together in a mixing bowl.  Gradually whisk in the olive oil and let sit.
  2. Fill a medium saucepan with water and add the wheat berries and ½ teaspoon salt.  Bring to a boil and simmer for about 10 minutes.  Then add the barley and continue to simmer uncovered for another 20 minutes, until the wheat berries and the barley are almost al dente.
  3. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop them from cooking and transfer to a bowl and let cool completely.  Then stir in the dates, figs, and grapes.
  4. Add the red onions, scallions, garlic, parsley, olives, and pomegranates.  Put the greens out on a flat plate, cover with the salad, sprinkle on the feta or goat cheese, if using and drizzle some of the dressing over all.  Toss and serve immediately

 

