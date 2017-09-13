Coffee shop offers sweet deal to customers for 44th anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One coffee shop is giving customers a sweet deal for a special celebration Wednesday.

Boston Stoker Coffee Shops are offering $5 off all 12 ounce bags of coffee and $1 off all beverages today only in celebration of the coffee shop’s 44 anniversary.

“As a second generation family-run business, every anniversary is a milestone,” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker said. “It’s great customers that get us here every year and this sale is our way of saying thanks.”

The deal is only available for today at all Boston Stoker locations.

Here is a list of the coffee store locations in the Miami Valley.

Centerville 6071 Far Hills Avenue

Clayton 8321 North Main Street

Dayton 34 W Second Street

Troy 1293 S. Dorset Road