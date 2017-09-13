Deputy dad delivers own newborn

BUFFALO, NY (WGRZ) – Deputy Eric Szkatulski of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and his wife Kelly were heading to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, New York Monday for the birth of their third son when the ride took an unusual turn.

After calling a nurse at Mercy, they figured they had more than enough time to make it to the hospital.

“As soon as I hung up my wife told me we do not have time… he is coming,” said Deputy Szkatulski. “She said we can’t make it to the next exit.”

So, Deputy Szkatulski quickly pulled into a turnaround area in the highway’s median.

“Just as the moments went by I knew that we weren’t going to be able to make it,” said Kelly Szkatulski. “I couldn’t imagine giving birth in the car but I just was trusting my instincts that that was what’s going to happen today.”