Diversity training for police chiefs getting closer to becoming a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve.

Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.

A bill, that could soon become a law, makes that training mandatory for newly hired police chiefs.

Senate Bill 37 creates a 40 hour class for new police chiefs to be held twice annually at the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy.

The state attorney general’s office will pay for chiefs to attend the course; it will be up to their jurisdictions to take care of their travel, lodging and food costs.

Current police chiefs say the culture of their departments is often a reflection of themselves, and it is important they are prepared.

“Anytime you can increase the professionalism on the policing leaders it’s a win for Ohio,” said Joel Herzog , the police chief in Westchester, Ohio.

He is familiar with the struggles smaller communities have in finding and keeping chiefs.

“Sometimes these smaller agencies go from a line officer up to a police chief in the matter of a day,” said Herzog. “This training is absolutely necessary.”

The content of the training would be decided by the police commission, but the bill’s sponsor State Senator Cliff Hite says, diversity training must be included.

“Diversity training was by far right at the top of the discussion and a point of necessity for the training process,” said Hite.

The legislation does allow chiefs to apply for an exemption to a portion of the training, and provides options for chiefs who have medical issues that would prevent them from participating.

All new police chiefs sworn in on or after January 1, 2018 would be subject to this training if the bill becomes law.

They will have 6 months to take the course.

Because the bill was passed with an amendment, it is headed back to the Senate for a final vote.