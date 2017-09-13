Five dead in Florida nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (NBC News) – Five people are dead and 115 others have been evacuated after a Hollywood, Florida nursing home lost power due to Hurricane Irma.

Three deaths occurred at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. Two other patients were pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

“Once we determined we had multiple deaths at the facilities, and that the facilities are extremely hot we made the decision to evacuate all of the patients,” said Raelin Storey, public affairs director for the City of Hollywood.

The nursing home, located roughly 20 miles north of Miami, has been without power since Hurricane Irma struck earlier in the week.

It was not clear whether the facility had a backup generator of if there were other problems with the air conditioning. Phone calls to the nursing home went unanswered Wednesday morning

