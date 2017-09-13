Irma surprise: Pig found in South Carolina back yard

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF) — When strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma blew through Spartanburg, South Carolina the Rathburn family expected some limbs to fall in their yard or maybe even a tree.

What they didn’t expect was for a large pig to show up in their backyard.

Rebecca Rathburn said her son found the pig about 5 a.m. Tuesday when he left for work. She said the pig slept on their back deck for most of the morning and then began wandering between their house and the neighbor’s house.

The Rathburns had no idea where the pig came from. They contacted animal control officials, who told them they are inundated with calls, but would come pick up the pig at some point.