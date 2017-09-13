Police looking for juvenile after shooting behind Dayton market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have confirmed someone has died in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Police also say a suspect fired shots at officers.

Police were called to the Dearborn Market in the 600 block of Dearborn Avenue around 3:00 pm Wednesday. People inside the store told 2 NEWS there was a large police presence outside the store and a person had been shot.

Police have surrounded the store with crime scene tape and detectives are on the scene now investigating. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has arrived on the scene.

