Fire official: 1 killed, 3 injured in Washington high school shooing

SPOKANE, WA (AP) — Fire officials say one person was killed and three people are injured after hearing reports of a high school shooting in Washington.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn’t release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

No information was immediately available on who opened fire.