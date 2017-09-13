Police: Teen, child wounded by gunfire in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have been shot in Cincinnati.

Neither shooting victim has been identified after the shooting Tuesday night in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood. Police say their wounds don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Cincinnati police say officers learned of the shooting after responding to a call about a fight around 9:15 p.m. The girl was taken to a Cincinnati children’s hospital. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

No details about the shooting have been released.

WLWT-TV has reported that nearly a dozen shell casings were found at the scene.