Senate passes human trafficking legislation sponsored by Sen. Brown

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — The U.S. Senate passed legislation to support survivors of human trafficking.

The legislation was introduced by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

It also helps local, state and national law enforcement in their fight against human trafficking.

The House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan legislation in order for the bill to move to the President’s desk for signature into the law.

“We’ve seen the devastating effects that human trafficking has on communities in Ohio and across the country,” said Sen. Brown. “We must do more to protect Ohioans from the most heinous of crimes and to provide justice, restitution, and healing for trafficking survivors.”

The legislation includes a provision based on a bill Brown introduced earlier this year which would create a Human Trafficking Coordinator in each of the country’s federal judicial districts and a National Human Trafficking Coordinator at the Department of Justice to help the Department better coordinate its efforts to prevent and prosecute human trafficking cases. This would help improve public outreach to raise awareness of human trafficking; ensure that data on human trafficking is properly collected; and collect restitution for survivors.