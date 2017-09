JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting in Jefferson Township Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Germantown Pike near the intersection of Shank Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would not release any information Wednesday saying only that more information would come later Wednesday morning.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.