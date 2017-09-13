Skating duo hopes to win gold in South Korea

FORT WORTH, Texas (WDTN) – In a low-key location outside Fort Worth is the training ground where Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc spend six days a week.

Ashley Cain says, “So I take a lot longer than Tim normally.”

Ashley’s longtime coaches say she is focused.

Peter Cain, her coach and father, said, “When we walk in the door it’s business it’s skating, and it’s always been that way”

Peter Cain, an Australian Olympic pair skater is now guiding this duo to their dream.

LeDuc says, “Every figure skater wants that moment on Olympic ice so it’s something we’ve worked for really our entire skating career.”

They’ve only been together since May of last year.

Timothy had retired from the sport and was skating on cruise ships. Ashley was competing in singles when a U.S. figure skating coach suggested they team up.

Ashley said, “I hadn’t seen him in about 2 1/2 years and then I got a call.”

Timothy said, “From that moment I knew already that this was going to be something special.”

This is part of their new program we could see in South Korea.

“You know if we get there, we do but if we don’t we keep moving forward and we have our other goals,” Ashley said.

In this web extra, Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc tell a little-known story about the first time they really got together.