Student to sell strawberry donuts at local bicycle event

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) -One high school band in the Miami Valley is selling a sweet treat during the Tour de Donut event Saturday.

The Troy High School band will be selling a limited supply of strawberry donuts as a fundraiser for the students to travel to London, England to play in the 2018  New Year’s Day parade.

Kathy McIntosh, one of the band directors at Troy High School, said the strawberry donuts will be featured as one of the special donuts on the Tour de Donut ride.

The city of Troy is known for its Strawberry festival that takes place every year in June, but they are especially known for its strawberry donuts.

McIntosh said the students are excited to travel to England for the New Year’s Day Parade.

The band is selling each donut for $1 while supplies last.

You can find the limited supply of strawberry donuts at the Southwest Quad of the Square near the Troy Sports Center from 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16.

