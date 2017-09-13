Woman hurt in rollover crash, driver flees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a rollover crash that injured a woman.

The crash happened on North James H McGee Boulevard and Philadelphia Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but they know two vehicles collided and a van ended up on its side.

A woman who was riding as a passenger in the van was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man who was driving the car ran from the scene.

Authorities are still looking for him.