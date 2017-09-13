Woman hurt in rollover crash, driver flees

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a rollover crash that injured a woman.

The crash happened on North James H McGee Boulevard and Philadelphia Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened, but they know two vehicles collided and a van ended up on its side.

A woman who was riding as a passenger in the van was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A man who was driving the car ran from the scene.

Authorities are still looking for him.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s