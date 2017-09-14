AAA warns of flood-damaged cars coming to Miami Valley

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Buyer, Beware. Flooded cars from hurricanes Harvey and Irma could soon arrive in the Miami Valley. AAA is warning of a record number of damaged cars coming in, more than hurricanes Sandy and Katrina combine.

For anyone in the market for a new car right now, AAA says before you sign on the dotted line take a few days to investigate the seller and the car because buyer’s are especially vulnerable right now.; AAA predicts both hurricanes caused flood damage to more than 1 million cars.

“If a deal sound too good to be true,” AAA Spokesperson Cindy Antrican said. “Take a second look.”

AAA warning consumers Thursday–in the wake of two catastrophic storms, pummeling parts of Florida and Texas. Car after car seen under water. Harvey and Irma’s wrath, now being felt by millions of drivers who’s damaged cars may soon end up on the market, with no obvious signs of water damage.

“Buyers need to really be on their toes when they’re ready to purchase a vehicle,” Antrican said. “Because the damage may not always be visible.”

But she says this time around, the scam is happening on a much larger scale. To best stay safe, Antrican says investigate the car’s origin and found out how it got here.

“Look at the title,” Antrican said. “And see if there is any salvage information. Has the vehicle been totaled. You want to do that kind of research up front.”