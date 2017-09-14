Columbus man accused of breaking into school, stealing iPads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a German village school and stole a large number of iPads.

Ely Joseph Stevenson, 31, is accused of breaking into the St. Mary School on South Third Street on September 3. Police say he stole a speaker valued at $1,200 and 33 iPads valued at $10,000.

Police said Stevenson was positively identified by multiple people.

Stevenson is charged with felony theft and breaking and entering. He is also facing a separate theft charge for an incident that happened at the German Village Giant Eagle on August 13.

He appeared in court Thursday morning and bond was set at $70,000.

