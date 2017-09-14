Columbus man accused of breaking into school, stealing iPads

By Published:
WCMH / Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is facing felony charges after he allegedly broke into a German village school and stole a large number of iPads.

Ely Joseph Stevenson, 31, is accused of breaking into the St. Mary School on South Third Street on September 3. Police say he stole a speaker valued at $1,200 and 33 iPads valued at $10,000.

Police said Stevenson was positively identified by multiple people.

Stevenson is charged with felony theft and breaking and entering. He is also facing a separate theft charge for an incident that happened at the German Village Giant Eagle on August 13.

He appeared in court Thursday morning and bond was set at $70,000.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect who stole 33 iPads from elementary school

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s