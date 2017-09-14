DPS gets low scores on state “report card”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools received low scores in several categories in the latest state “report card.”

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released information on how each of the state’s public school districts is preparing students to succeed.

According to the report, DPS received an “F” in graduation rates and a “D” in K-3 literacy.

The K-3 literacy grade was an improvement from an “F” in the 2016-17 school year. DPS issued a statement, citing that improvement, which puts nearly 1,800 students on track moving towards reading proficiency.

According to the state “report card”, DPS also received an “F” in preparing its graduating students for success. This category takes several factors into account, including ACT and SAT participating and honors diplomas earned by students.

DPS also cited an “A” in the gifted category for the 2016-17 school year. Students in the gifted program are identified as gifted in specific subjects or are identified with high cognitive abilities, according to DPS.

In its release, DPS included the following statement:

“While the state education report card shows some successes, DPS leadership is candid about the efforts still needed to best develop the abilities of all district students. To address the shortfalls, over the last year, Superintendent Rhonda Corr has led a deep re-structuring approach to education in the district that includes culturally relevant and competent instruction and learning materials, social emotional child development best practices and developing curriculum that will expand how our educators deliver their instruction. That includes “Teacher Leaders” who will be selected as support, observation, feedback and training for their colleagues. Superintendent Corr says measureable progress should be seen in the academic year, but it will take 3 to 5 years of consistent effort to turn around the district’s overall performance.”

DPS says it will also continue to add more financial support to classroom instruction as expenditures in this area continue to climb.