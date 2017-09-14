DPS parent concerned over pill bottle prize

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A Cleveland Elementary school parent told 2 NEWS he was shocked to see his 2nd grader carrying around a prescription pill bottle. He was even more shocked to learn that it was given as a homework prize.

DPS does acknowledge the bottles were given out and that a teacher has given them out for some time.

Part of their statement reads:

“One of our teachers gave clean, unlabeled prescription bottles for her students to hold coins for purchases of popcorn.The teacher is known throughout the school for helping students understand the importance of re-using our resources.”

“We want DPS families to know our employees would not place any student in harm’s way and we all take the extra care necessary to ensure that.”

Marcus Kincaid can’t understand how it’s safe or responsible to encourage kids to be in possession of pill bottles.

“The pill bottles have residue on the inside of them, I mean this is very inappropriate for a child to have,” said Kincaid.

DPS says after investigating, they found the teacher had properly cleaned the pill bottles.

Clean or not, Kincaid thinks this is a bad idea.

“This is very unacceptable for a kid to have in their possession. Or even taught to open.”

DPS officials told 2 NEWS the teacher will no longer use pill bottles.