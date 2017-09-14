DPS parent concerned over pill bottle prize

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A Cleveland Elementary school parent told 2 NEWS he was shocked to see his 2nd grader carrying around a prescription pill bottle. He was even more shocked to learn that it was given as a homework prize.

DPS does acknowledge the bottles were given out and that a teacher has given them out for some time.

Part of their statement reads:

“One of our teachers gave clean, unlabeled prescription bottles for her students to hold coins for purchases of popcorn.The teacher is known throughout the school for helping students understand the importance of re-using our resources.”

“We want DPS families to know our employees would not place any student in harm’s way and we all take the extra care necessary to ensure that.”

Marcus Kincaid can’t understand how it’s safe or responsible to encourage kids to be in possession of pill bottles.

“The pill bottles have residue on the inside of them, I mean this is very inappropriate for a child to have,” said Kincaid.

DPS says after investigating, they found the teacher had properly cleaned the pill bottles.

Clean or not, Kincaid thinks this is a bad idea.

“This is very unacceptable for a kid to have in their possession. Or even taught to open.”

DPS officials told 2 NEWS the teacher will no longer use pill bottles.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s