Football player convicted in Steubenville sex assault sues Youngstown State University to play

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A Youngstown State football player who is not allowed to play this season is suing the university.

Ma’lik Richmond filed a suit in U.S. District Court in Youngstown, seeking to be reinstated to the team.

In the lawsuit, Richmond claims his civil rights are being violated by the university. He argues that since he is a student at the school and made the football team, he should be allowed to play.

In August, YSU announced that Richmond would continue to be part of the team but would not be allowed to compete in games.

A student petition sought to remove Richmond from the team based on his sexual assault conviction while he was a high school student in Steubenville.

The lawsuit states that Richmond was assured by Coach Bo Pelini and YSU President Jim Tressel that despite his misconduct as a teen, he would be allowed to play on the team.

Richmond is seeking an injunction to allow him to be eligible to play this Saturday against Central Connecticut State.

A hearing will be held before Judge Benita Pearson Thursday afternoon.

