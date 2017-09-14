GOP speaker says Trump didn’t cut deal with Dems

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says there is no agreement on a fix for so-called “Dreamers.”

The Wisconsin Republican tells reporters that after speaking with President Donald Trump, he’s confident the president did not strike a deal with Democratic leaders to resolve the status of immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as kids.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the outlines of a deal after dining Wednesday night with Trump. They said the deal would enshrine protections for younger immigrants and contain border security measures, but not Trump’s long-sought wall.

Ryan says, “The president wasn’t negotiating a deal last night; the president was talking with Democratic leaders to get their perspective.”

