Huber Heights man pouring gasoline hospitalized after fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday after a fire in Huber Heights.

The fire happened in the 8700 block of Trowbridge Way in Huber Heights around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Police tell 2 NEWS a man was pouring gasoline into some containers when a fire began. The fire spread to the rest of the house.

Officials say a car was in the garage at the time of the blaze and it is a total loss. They also say the home is uninhabitable.

The fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been made.