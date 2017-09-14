Huber Heights man pouring gasoline hospitalized after fire

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) –  One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday after a fire in Huber Heights.

The fire happened in the 8700 block of Trowbridge Way in Huber Heights around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Police tell 2 NEWS a man was pouring gasoline into some containers when a fire began. The fire spread to the rest of the house.

Officials say a car was in the garage at the time of the blaze and it is a total loss. They also say the home is uninhabitable.

The fire is still under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been made.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s