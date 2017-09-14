Local power crews helping in Florida

By Published:
Tipp City Electric crews working to restore power in Florida/Tipp City Twitter

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Electric crews from Piqua are on the ground in Florida, helping to restore power. Millions of Floridians are still in the dark after Hurricane Irma hit the coast as a category four storm.

Strong winds tore down power-lines and utility poles across the state.

This week, eight elderly people died at a nursing home. Investigators believe the deaths are heat-related.

Piqua Power System Director Ed Krieger said two crews from Piqua are in Homestead, Florida – alongside crews from Tipp City and Hamilton – working overtime to help Florida power companies turn the lights back on.

“When folks are without electricity for a period of time – they’re not used to it. The internet is down, their TV’s are down. It’s a critical service,” he said.

“At the height of the storm, I believe six and half million customers were out of power and I believe as of this morning – we’re down to 2.5 million.”

