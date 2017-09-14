Man shot in Dayton, drives himself to hospital

By Published:
Police investigate a shooting on Ravenwood Avenue in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are searching for clues after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say a man was driving a vehicle in the 2000 block of Ravenwood Avenue near Catalpa Drive.

That’s when someone opened fire, shooting the driver.

The victim drove himself to Good Samaritan Hospital. He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released yet.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s