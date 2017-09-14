Man shot in Dayton, drives himself to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are searching for clues after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say a man was driving a vehicle in the 2000 block of Ravenwood Avenue near Catalpa Drive.

That’s when someone opened fire, shooting the driver.

The victim drove himself to Good Samaritan Hospital. He was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released yet.