New gorilla joins Cincinnati Zoo community

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A new face has joined Gorilla World at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Mshindi, a 29-year-old male gorilla, explored Gorilla World for the first time Thursday morning, the zoo said. The silverback is from the Louisville Zoo.

Mshindi is expected to be joined by females Chewie and Mara out in the habitat after they are introduced behind the scenes.

Mshindi will rotate with two groups in the habitat, so visitors may or may not see him, the zoo said. Indoor, year-round viewing will become available in November.

The exhibit’s renovated and expanded indoor space, to open in the fall, will allow visitors to see the gorillas year-round. The space will provide the animals with naturalistic settings, daylight and large interactive spaces, the zoo said.