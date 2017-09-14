Police issue alert for missing Xenia man

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Department issued a statewide missing adult alert Thursday morning.

Police are looking for 72-year-old Kenneth Baily who was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his Westbury Court home around 9:00 am.

Mr. Baily is described as:

  • White male
  • 5-feet, 9-inches tall
  • 220 pounds
  • blonde hair
  • blue eyes

Police say Baily suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer’s and typically does not drive at night. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Baily may be driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram with Ohio plate GRG4592. The truck in the poster is not the actual vehicle, officials say.

If you see the pickup or Mr. Baily you are asked to call 911.

 

 

