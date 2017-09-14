CHEVIOT, OH (WLWT) — A man is facing charges after police said he did some questionable things inside an unfinished home in Colerain Township.

Court documents say Brandon Barnes, 33, of Cheviot, entered a home on Forest Valley Drive that was under construction, drank a beer and then urinated and defecated on the floor.

On top of that, he is accused of stealing packages from a porch in that area, NBC affiliate WLWT-TV reports.

Police said when they finally found him, he was driving under suspension with the two packages he stole in the passenger’s seat.

Barnes is now charged with criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespassing, theft and driving under suspension.