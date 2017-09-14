Texan gets 77 years for series of jewelry store robberies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texan blamed for more than a dozen jewelry store robberies or attempted holdups must serve 77 years in federal prison and repay nearly $1.6 million.

Marvin Lewis was sentenced Wednesday in Austin for crimes during 2014 and 2015. Prosecutors say the 40-year-old Lewis, who lived in Austin and Houston, targeted jewelry stores in Texas and Ohio.

Jurors in June convicted Lewis of 25 counts including conspiracy, interference with commerce by threats or violence, money laundering and firearms-related charges.

Investigators say the heists included $548,000 worth of diamonds stolen from a jewelry store in Strongsville, Ohio. Other robberies or attempted holdups were in Austin and the Houston area.

A co-defendant, 38-year-old Brandon Grubbs of Houston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to a firearms count and was sentenced to 15 years.

