HOMESTEAD, Florida (WDTN) — Power crews from Tipp City and Piqua are working to help restore service to areas affected by Hurricane Irma.

Both crews have been working in Homestead, Florida to restore power.

The crews are from Tipp City Electric and Piqua Power.

They began working to restore service in area’s affected by Irma on Wednesday.

The crews are assisting as part of AMP’s cooperative effort to restore power. AMP brought in 22 crews to assist in Florida.

Piqua Power helps restore power in Homestead, FL. Tipp City Electric crews work to restore power in Florida. Tipp City Electric crews working to restore power in Florida. Tipp City Electric crew on its way to Florida. Piqua Power crews work to restore power in Florida.