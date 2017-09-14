Vehicle flips on wet road in Xenia Township

By Published: Updated:
A vehicle flipped over on Brush Row Road in Xenia Township/Zev Orenstein

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over in Xenia Township.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 7:00 am on Thursday in the 900 block of Brush Row Road.

A vehicle flipped over on Brush Row road in Xenia Township/Zev Orenstein

Investigators say the older model Jeep was going too fast on Brush Row Road when it went around a curve and flipped over.

According to authorities, wet roads and poor tire conditions were factors in the crash.

Two people were inside the Jeep when it flipped over. They stayed inside the vehicle until firefighters arrived and removed them both from the Jeep.

One of those people was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say both people were wearing their seat belts.

Brush Row Road is shut down at Stevenson and Garcia as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s