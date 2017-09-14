Vehicle flips on wet road in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over in Xenia Township.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 7:00 am on Thursday in the 900 block of Brush Row Road.

Investigators say the older model Jeep was going too fast on Brush Row Road when it went around a curve and flipped over.

According to authorities, wet roads and poor tire conditions were factors in the crash.

Two people were inside the Jeep when it flipped over. They stayed inside the vehicle until firefighters arrived and removed them both from the Jeep.

One of those people was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say both people were wearing their seat belts.

Brush Row Road is shut down at Stevenson and Garcia as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.