1 arrest in downtown St. Louis protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) —One man has been arrested during protests in St. Louis that followed the acquittal of a former white police officer who killed a black suspect.

St. Louis police say a man was arrested Friday for damaging a police vehicle as protesters marched down a St. Louis street. The suspect’s name has not been released.

A judge announced Friday that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. The verdict led to immediate protests in the streets of downtown St. Louis.

Hundreds of protesters blocked streets, marched and tried unsuccessfully to walk onto Interstate 64, where they were blocked from entering the highway by police.