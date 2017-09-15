A couple connects by running marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Everyone’s got their own thing they’re doing ahead of this 5-K tonight and marathon tomorrow.

Some people are eating pasta and others are using strategic planning in their playlists.

I spoke with one couple who came up from Virginia, wait until you hear one thing that gets them through the run.

There is a photo of her and Dan Marvin kissing during the Air Force marathon.

She ran in every single U.S. Air Force Marathon since the race started in 1997.

Runners with bibs like her are dubbed star runners.

Preble’s track record total even more impressive because she ran in at least 100 marathons

She and Dan ran in races all over the world and today they wore shirts of one they laced up for in France.

For Dan, the Air Force marathon was the first one he ever ran in. The couple tells me they prefer races overseas because the markers are posted by kilometers, which means more kisses.