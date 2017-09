DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are currently behind a vacant house in Dayton where a dead body was found Friday.

According to Regional Dispatch, the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Friday when a neighbor saw the dead body behind the house on East Hudson Street.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for updates as we learn more about this incident.