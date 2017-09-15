Cincinnati man indicted on charges in connection to the Harrison Township club shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday a man has been indicted on counts in connection to the double shooting in Harrison Township.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Demetrius Williams, 40, of Cincinnati, was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and other charges.

According to the press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Williams and a couple of friends Cincinnati arrived at the Plush Gentlemen’s Club in Harrison Township in three vehicle on September 4.

Williams pulled out a handgun and fatally shot 20-year-old Pierre Jackson and fired multiple shots at the other victims who were running away after getting out of a separate vehicle, according to the press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Williams is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, September 19.