Dayton man guilty in human sex trafficking case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a Dayton man has been found guilty in a human sex trafficking case.

32‐year‐old Jermar White has been found guilty of human trafficking and other felony counts involving two minor females.

Prosecutors say on May 10, 2016, a 15‐year‐old female told a school counselor that the White, along with a co‐defendant, 21‐year‐old Iesha Heard, had forced her and another 15‐year‐old female to perform sex acts, as well as pose for explicit photos.

The victims reported being recruited by the defendants to become escorts and perform sex acts for hire.

Dayton Police Officers were contacted and they an investigation began. The officers conducted interviews and found forensic and physical evidence that corroborated the teens’ account. White and Heard were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on May 20, 2016.

Friday, White was found guilty on:

Two counts Trafficking in Persons

Two counts Compelling Prostitution

One count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor

One count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor

Trafficking in Persons carries a mandatory sentence of 10‐15 years in prison on each count.

Heard was found guilty on April 12, 2017 of two counts of Complicity to Commit Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, and one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. She will be sentenced on September 25.

White will be sentenced October 2.