Man jailed for not paying for work performed

By Published:
Duaine Liette was arrested Thursday for not paying for work he hired people to do. (Photo: Piqua Police Department)

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department said Friday they arrested a man after several complaints that he did not pay people for work he hired them to do.

57-year-old Duaine Liette from Sidney was arrested Thursday after several cases were investigated that police say were all related to complaints from people who said they were hired by Liette to complete work but did not get paid.

Liette is in custody in the Miami County Jail on four felony counts of theft by deception and three misdemeanor counts of the same charge.

Police say anyone who believes they may be a victim should call authorities at 937-440-9111 at any time to file a report. The reports will be investigated to determine if more charges are warranted.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s