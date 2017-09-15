Man jailed for not paying for work performed

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department said Friday they arrested a man after several complaints that he did not pay people for work he hired them to do.

57-year-old Duaine Liette from Sidney was arrested Thursday after several cases were investigated that police say were all related to complaints from people who said they were hired by Liette to complete work but did not get paid.

Liette is in custody in the Miami County Jail on four felony counts of theft by deception and three misdemeanor counts of the same charge.

Police say anyone who believes they may be a victim should call authorities at 937-440-9111 at any time to file a report. The reports will be investigated to determine if more charges are warranted.