DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot in the leg on a Dayton street late on Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 4400 block of Bluehaven Drive, near England Avenue.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not released the victim’s condition. No suspect information has been released yet.