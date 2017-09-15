Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Fairmont Marching Firebirds

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Fairmont Marching Firebirds our operation football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Michael Berning, Bryce Newton and assistant director Holly Maldonado

The Marching Firebirds are 261 members strong! Tonight 150 eighth graders joined the band.

This year’s competition show is entitled “On a Turquoise Cloud”, and the band will be at the Bellbrook Invitational tomorrow where they will host the Kettering Classic Marching Band Invitational at Rough Stadium on October 14.

Congratulations to the Fairmont Marching Firebirds our operation football, Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week!