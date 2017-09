HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Operation Football Game of the Week 4 was the Miamisburg Vikings vs. Wayne Warriors, sponsored by Premier Health

The Wayne Warriors scored the first touchdown of the night, and on the next drive the Warriors throw up another touchdown.

The Vikings answer the back to back touchdowns.

It looked like Miamisburg would lead the game with a score of 21 to 14, but the final score shows the Wayne Warriors winning this game.

Final score: Miamisburg 28, Wayne 56