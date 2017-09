DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Big Play of the Night comes from the Fenwick vs C.J. game.

No one scored in the first quarter of the game

The Eagles will punt the ball, but the Eagles’ Quarterback, Ryan Peliter, fakes the put and runs 65 years to make the touchdown.

The Eagles end up winning the game 14 to 2.

Congratulations to Ryan Peliter for turning in our Big Play of the Night.