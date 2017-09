FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The second half of the Eaton vs. Franklin game is where the Wildcats come to life.

Franklin is up 38 to 0 then makes a touchdown pass from Braden Woods to Drew Gescuk.

In the second play the Wildcat defense comes up big with the interception by junior Seth Bednarski but that drive will stall.

Final score: Eaton 6, Franklin 45