DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fenwick Falcons played the C.J. Eagles at Roger Glass Stadium Friday night.

These two teams had trouble keeping the ball on their side of the field.

At first, the Eagles fumble the ball but could not score

Later in the game, the Falcons go for it on 4th and 11, but Brendan Kadel picks off the pass to kill the drive.

The Falcons could not recover after that play, naming the Eagles with the 14 to 2 win.