KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro Panthers visited the Fairmont Firebirds for this week’s Operation Football match-up.

The Panthers threw up a touchdown early in the game, but the Firebirds answered back with a long drive to their end zone.

The game would have the teams head to head the rest of the night.

The Fairmont Firebirds came out with the win, 40 to 38.